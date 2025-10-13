Konala, the fast-growing healthy drive-thru brand known for its protein bowls, has officially signed a lease for its first Utah location at 210 Cougar Blvd in Provo. The new restaurant will open in early 2026 inside a converted former Arby’s, bringing the brand’s innovative, healthy model to the area.

The location will be owned and operated by franchisee Tyson Adams, who signed a five-unit development agreement to bring Konala to Utah. Adams, a seasoned restaurateur with a background managing Jersey Mike’s Subs and running his own food truck, previously helped manage Konala’s first franchise location in Spokane, Washington.

“Signing this lease in Provo is an exciting next step,” said Adams. “It’s one thing to believe in a concept, but another to see it start coming to life. The Provo site is just the beginning; we are already looking ahead to locking in the next few locations here in Utah.”

Adams plans to open additional Konala locations across Utah following Provo, with sites in Salt Lake City and other key markets already under review.

The upcoming Provo site continues Konala’s trend of transforming former fast-food drive-thrus like Carl’s Jr. and Arby’s into modern, minimalist kitchens. Free of fryers, grills, and grease traps – serving fresh, macro-balanced meals instead of greasy fast food.

“Conversions like this one are a part of our whole strategy,” said Konala Founder Trace Miller. “If the right space comes along, we will take underutilized drive-thrus and breathe new life into them, swapping fryers and grease traps for fresh ingredients and efficient kitchens. It’s better for the operators, better for the guests, and better for the community.”

Konala’s menu is 100% gluten-free and built around high-protein bowls like the Greek Steak, Chicken Burrito, and Teriyaki Chicken served over rice. Behind the simplicity is an operational model designed for speed and scalability. No fryers, no grills, no flat tops, and typically just one cook needed in the kitchen.