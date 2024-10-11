Konala, a rapidly expanding healthy fast food brand known for its high-protein, gluten-free bowls and salads, has signed its first multi-unit franchise deal in Spokane, Washington. Just weeks after launching its franchise program, Konala secured a five-unit agreement with Conrad Manfred, an experienced entrepreneur whose personal battle with celiac disease inspired him to bring the brand to Spokane.

Manfred, who launched his entrepreneurial career in 2011 with a successful vacation rental business and later founded Kodiak Construction, felt an immediate connection with Konala after visiting its flagship location in Post Falls, Idaho. Having suffered from severe health issues for seven years before being diagnosed with celiac disease, Manfred found in Konala the perfect concept that aligned with his personal mission to promote healthier eating options.

“After years of dealing with illness and finally getting diagnosed with celiac disease, I was searching for healthy, gluten-free options that were also convenient,” said Manfred. “When I found Konala, I knew it was something special. There’s a huge gap in the market for healthy fast food, and Konala fills it perfectly. The operation is incredibly efficient—no grease, just ovens, and a setup so streamlined that my jaw dropped. Plus, the numbers speak for themselves. It’s a gold mine, and I’m excited to bring it to Washington.”

Manfred has already secured a lease for his first Konala location—a former Carl’s Jr.—which he aims to open by early December. He is also finalizing land purchases for his second and third units, with plans to launch those in fall 2025 as part of his broader expansion across Washington state. ‘I’m hoping to have eight locations in Spokane County by the end of 2026 and then expand across the state,’ Manfred said. To support this growth, he has brought on Mike Daffern, an experienced General Manager with 20 years of success running multiple Papa Murphy’s locations, to oversee operations.

Ideal Konala franchisees are those with prior franchise experience and a passion for bringing healthy fast food to their local communities. They will benefit from Konala’s established business model and advanced tech stack, which simplifies everything from onboarding and training to sales and customer interactions. Franchisees also gain access to expert training and ongoing operational support from Konala’s founders and their experienced team, including a franchise business consultant, director of operations, and corporate relations specialist. Interested franchisees can submit inquiries and applications online at https://konalafranchise.com/.