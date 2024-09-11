Konala, a rapidly growing healthy fast food concept known for its high-quality, protein-packed bowls and salads, has announced plans to expand to 1,000 locations over the next 10 years through a new franchise offering. Founded by Trace and Jammie Miller, Konala is setting a new standard in the fast-food industry with its focus on health, speed, and simplicity. With two corporate-owned locations in the Coeur d’Alene area and more slated to open in Spokane and Boise, Konala is already proving its value as a streamlined, healthy alternative to traditional drive-thru dining.

Trace Miller’s journey is one of resilience and transformation. Diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut epilepsy at just two years old, he faced a grueling childhood marked by more than 100 seizures a day, with doctors doubting he would live past 13. Yet, Trace’s story took a remarkable turn when his mother, refusing to accept this fate, found a doctor in Mexico who not only cured him through a strict diet but made Trace the first person ever cured of this type of epilepsy. This life-changing experience sparked his lifelong dedication to healthy eating. In addition, Trace is an Army veteran, which also helped him develop his passion for fitness and well-being. All this fueling his vision for Konala.

“We created Konala to make it easier for people to adopt a healthier lifestyle,” said Trace Miller, co-founder of Konala. “There’s a real need for convenient, high-protein options in the fast-food market, and we’re filling that gap with fresh, delicious meals that are as good for your body as they are for your taste buds. We designed Konala with simplicity in mind—no fryers, no complicated setups—just healthy, fast, and easy-to-operate kitchens. Our vision for Konala is to be a pervasive meal option – the Starbucks of healthy fast food.”

Konala has defined a new category in fast food, offering a concept that’s like Cava, but with the convenience of a drive-thru and the scalability of a franchise. The menu features a variety of flavorful protein bowls, from Bang Bang Shrimp and Poke to a hearty Burrito Bowl, with some options providing up to 63 grams of protein. Guests can choose their base from options like white or brown rice, greens, or a combination of any two. Additionally, Konala’s menu is entirely gluten-free, with no fryers or high sugar sodas in sight, making it a standout in a market saturated with less healthy options. The macros are listed for each bowl, allowing customers to easily stay on track with their health goals. The founders have a meal prep program in development, further enhancing Konala’s commitment to convenient, healthy eating. Konala extends their commitment to health to their four-legged customers, offering a cup of chicken for dogs instead of the sugary treats or whipped cream commonly found at other fast-food chains.

“Konala has set the bar for what the future of fast food can look like,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Look at brands like Chipotle and Cava that aren’t franchised—this concept is healthier, tastier, easier to operate, and more affordable to launch,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “I’ve experienced countless food concepts over the years, and when I tell you this is truly the next big thing in fast food – I mean it. The taste, service, and numbers are unbeatable.”

Konala’s operational model is as impressive as its menu. The kitchen operation is ridiculously simple, using high tech ovens to cook everything, which results in low labor costs and a happy work environment. This efficiency allows franchisees to operate with few employees of approximately 5-6 per shift, enabling them to pay higher wages—a winning formula that’s set to transform the fast food industry The speed of service is unmatched, with most orders completed in under three minutes. This efficiency is supported by a modular build approach that creates about 1,000 square feet of streamlined operating space, significantly reducing construction time and costs. Franchisees can expect low startup costs and a business model that accommodates drive-thru, walk-up window service, patio seating, and even indoor spaces for some locations.

Ideal Konala franchisees are those with prior franchise experience and a passion for bringing healthy fast food to their local communities. They will benefit from Konala’s established business model and advanced tech stack, which simplifies everything from onboarding and training to sales and customer interactions. Franchisees also gain access to expert training and ongoing operational support from Konala’s founders and their experienced team, including a franchise business consultant, director of operations, and corporate relations specialist.