Korean Bowl Concept SEOULSPICE to Open Sixth Store

Owner Eric Shin announced the opening of his sixth SEOULSPICE location on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 1735 N Lynn Street, Suite 106, Arlington, Virginia, 22209, in the heart of Rosslyn. Known for creating healthy Korean comfort food and open daily, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., SEOULSPICE is 100% gluten-free and offers Korean-style rice bowls, kimbap burritos (Korritos), japchae noodle bowls, and salads highlighting original recipes from the Shin family, which have been passed down for generations.

Shin opened his flagship location in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington, D.C. in 2016, and expanded with additional locations in Tenleytown and College Park, Maryland, opening the following year. Their fourth location opened in the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Spring 2021 and their fifth location opened in Penn Quarter in Fall 2021. As a special treat, SEOULSPICE will give away one complimentary entrée bowl to each in-store customer who visits the new location on Wednesday, February 23, between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. (while supplies last). This special giveaway excludes ordering an extra protein, “The Egg” and Avocado toppings when building one’s order from the menu, https://www.seoulspice.com/our_food/, and there is no purchase necessary. Customers must be physically present to order and participate in this offering.

SEOULSPICE Rosslyn will provide another welcome option for those visiting this vibrant business district. Situated between Chipotle and Potbelly Sandwich Shop, this new 1,000-square-feet space (which was previously a drycleaners) was reimagined with an updated design that displays the vibrancy of Korean food and culture.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of a new Rosslyn location to better serve our community,” says Eric Shin, owner of SEOULSPICE. “Arlington has been our most requested location for some time. We love the proximity to Georgetown. We are so excited to open our first Virginia location!”