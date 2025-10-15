Embracing fall with a seasonal hot drink is key to unlocking cozy vibes, and revolutionary boba brand Krak Boba is no stranger to craveable drinks. With a lineup of hot drinks ranging from a rich hot chocolate to an earthy matcha latte, the SoCal boba brand is making sure guests are prepared for the cooler season.

First, welcome the Cozy Crown Latte, your new favorite fall tradition launching October 15. This pumpkin spice latte, made of black tea, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice flavors and a creamy swirl, redefines cozy pumpkin vibes with a signature Krak Boba twist. It’s warm, enticing and out-pumpkins your average latte.

Here are some additional hot drinks guests can snag this fall:

Hot Chocolate – It’s not fall without hot chocolate, and Krak Boba’s take on this classic drink is smooth, decadent and topped with creamy goodness.

Hot Matcha Latte – Matcha is the latest craze. Make it hot to Krak into it and Slay with this dreamy latte.

Hot Jasmine Green Milk Tea – Silky, floral and tempting, this mix of jasmine, green and milk teas makes an irresistibly aromatic delight.

Hot Taro Milk Tea – No one does Taro like Krak Boba. A 50-year-old family recipe means guests can’t get this brew anywhere else. Velvety, sweet and even better when served warm, this truly is comfort in a cup.

Hot Signature Milk Tea – Balanced and delicate, Krak Boba’s signature hot milk tea is a smooth execution of one of the most versatile drinks on the market.

“Krak Boba is all about creating drinks that serve as experiences, so hot drinks for fall really crank up the comforting vibes of the season,” said Tin Do, CEO of Krak Boba. “Most people think of boba drinks as a cold treat, but we’re flipping that perspective upside down to show that these flavors are just as satisfying served hot.”

These seasonal menu items are available now at all Krak Boba locations.