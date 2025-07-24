Krak Boba, the innovative Southern California-born boba brand, is turning up the flavor this summer with five bold new drinks. Bursting with freshness, these new menu items reimagine fan-favorite ingredients and introduce new, buzz-worthy flavors, helping customers “Krak Into It and Slay.”

Introducing Krak Boba’s new lineup of the bold, summer sips:

Taro Ocean – Dive into colorful bliss with this layered combination of taro, Jasmine Green Tea and Butterfly Tea. This photogenic specialty drink upgrades the beloved Taro Twist and is sure to delight taro and classic tea lovers alike.

Banana Cha-cha – Matcha has met its match: banana! A swirl of fruity banana, creamy matcha, rich brown sugar and toffee crunch brings the perfect balance of sweet and earthy flavors straight to the tastebuds.

Seaside Green Thai Tea – Kick back with this mellow, dreamy green Thai tea, reminiscent of the breezy coast. A creamy, tropical take on a fan-favorite tea, it’s the perfect light drink for a sunny day.

Taro Princess – Krak Boba’s signature handmade boba combines with this creative concoction of coconut water and house-made taro cream. This elixir truly is the princess of drinks.

Peaches & Cream – Find pure paradise in this blended smoothie of velvety sweet cream and fresh, juicy peaches. With sass and sweetness in every sip, this cheeky mix is impossible to resist.

From fruit smoothies to milk teas, every drink is made the Krak Boba way — with real fruit and top-of-the-line ingredients. The bounciest brown sugar boba and a homemade, 50-year-old family taro recipe bring rich flavor no premade mix could dream of matching. This attention to quality and detail is what Krak Boba is all about.

“When we come up with something new, we’re looking at the full experience — how it looks, the aroma, the finish, the whole thing,” said Tin Do, CEO of Krak Boba. “After all, we’re not just making new drinks, we’re trying to shake up what boba can be, and awaken the love within you previously didn’t know you had.”

Whether guests are loyal to their go-to flavors or are ready to find the “Boba Courage” to explore new combinations, Krak Boba strives to craft bold, flavor-packed creations that delight, surprise and redefine what boba can be.

These exciting new menu items are available now at all Krak Boba locations. To find a Krak Boba location near you or learn more about the menu, visit KrakBoba.com.