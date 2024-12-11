Southern California-based boba brand Krak Boba is dedicated to not only inspire guests through their innovative, handcrafted drinks, but also to better the communities they serve. During the week of Thanksgiving, the beloved boba franchise volunteered their time and resources to take part in two community events in the greater Los Angeles area that directly helped individuals experiencing homelessness and financial hardship. Overall, Krak Boba’s generous efforts helped feed over a thousand individuals while comforting those who are experiencing hardship during the holiday season.

On November 23, Krak Boba participated in the Annual Feast of Gratitude in Garden Grove, California, a community event led by the Moving Forward Psychological Institute, and Do For The World, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, that offers free services such as health exams, haircuts, health insurance enrollment and meals for underprivileged and unhoused individuals. Krak Boba provided their famous Jasmine Green Milk Tea and Krak Signature Milk Tea along with delicious toppings such as Pudding, Mini Boba, Coffee Jelly and Crystal Boba for attendees to enjoy. Through their generous contribution, Krak Boba, together with the event organizers, were able to feed 450 individuals that attended the event and made their day a little extra special with their famous boba milk teas.

Krak Boba’s CEO Tin Do, together with his uncle An Do and friend Van Nguyen of Envisionary Studio, also volunteered their time in Project Boon’s Eat & Be Well event in Fontana, California on November 27, where Project Boon managed to feed over 1,000 individuals and sent 300 families home with groceries for two weeks. Project Boon, a nonprofit focused on combating food insecurity, hosts Eat & Be Well each year to celebrate Thanksgiving by having community-focused organizations like Krak Boba come together to support under-resourced individuals in San Bernardino County.

With locations throughout Southern California and across the country, Krak Boba strives to not only serve their communities through their refreshing and bold drinks, but also offers direct help to those in need. With community engagement as a top priority, Krak Boba is proud to volunteer and take part in events such as the Feast of Gratitude and Eat & Be Well. Cultivating a positive and caring culture, Krak Boba is on a mission to help everyone feel empowered to Krak into it and slay the day.