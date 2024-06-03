Kick off summer with discounted teas from Krak Boba in celebration of National Iced Tea Month! Throughout June, Krak Boba will offer a refreshing selection of $5 iced teas available exclusively to guests in the Krak Circle Loyalty Program, both in-store and online.

Starting June 1 and running through June 15, guests can enjoy a Signature Milk Tea or Thai Milk Tea for just $5 each. During the second half of June, from June 16 to June 30, guests can enjoy a Mango Tea or Strawberry Tea for $5 each.

Imagine an afternoon pick-me-up with friends during a hot June day as you sip on an ice-cold Signature Milk Tea made with a classic blend of black milk tea and high-quality nondairy creamer. Or why not sit poolside with a Thai Milk Tea crafted with authentic Thai tea mixes? If you’re craving something fruity instead, be sure to try the zesty Mango Tea or sweet Strawberry Tea, each premium tea mixed with rich real-fruits mango and strawberry purees respectively.

Krak Boba’s fusion of traditional and unique flavors makes it a trailblazer within the boba scene, with each beverage taste-tested to perfection before being added to the menu. Opening its doors in 2020, the Krak Boba brand was inspired by the folktale of King Krakus and the Dragon and aims to unleash the potential and inner strength in each of their guests. With headquarters in Riverside, CA, Krak Boba now has 15 locations nationwide and strives to create an innovative and welcoming environment for each guest that walks through its doors. This June promotion for National Iced Tea Month is another way that the brand continues to reward its most loyal guests, with a little something extra.

These $5 teas do not include toppings. The promotion is valid in-store and online for Krak Circle Loyalty Members only during select dates for each tea. Remember to stay up to date with discounts and promotions by following Krak Boba on social media (@krakboba).