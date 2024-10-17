Innovative boba brand Krak Boba continues to dominate the boba market with its 17th franchise location — and first in Indiana — set to open in Notre Dame on Saturday, October 19. Founded on a relentless pursuit of flavor innovation and a commitment to authenticity, Krak Boba has swiftly emerged as a vibrant force in the dynamic world of boba tea. The brand believes in unearthing the strength within each one of their guests, celebrating authenticity and defying conventions.

What: Krak Boba is set to hold a grand opening for its 17th location in the United States. In celebration of the opening, the first 200 guests in line will receive free drink vouchers, and the location will offer 50% off all drinks all weekend long. Additionally, every guest will be entered in a raffle to win exciting prizes, such as a 50” television, one year of free boba, gift cards to neighboring businesses and more. The winners of the raffle will be chosen on Monday, October 21.

Who: Krak Boba, the revolutionary boba brand specializing in unique flavors, is headquartered in Southern California. The grand opening will also have special guests in attendance such as South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mark McGill and Mayor James Mueller. U93, Notre Dame’s hit music radio station, will also help DJ the event.

When: The grand opening will be held on October 19, 2024, at 11:11a.m.

Where: Krak Boba’s newest location is at 1234 N Eddy Street, Suite 126, South Bend, IN 46617.

Why: The Krak Boba brand believes in human-to-human connection and holds the values of empowerment, authenticity and individuality in high regard. Krak Boba strives to give guests the courage to “Krak Into It and Slay.” Whether it’s unlocking energy or providing the extra push needed to take a giant leap of faith, with Krak Boba, anything is possible. Krak Boba offers traditional milk teas, smoothies, coffee drinks and fruit teas, breaking down taste profiles and preferences into delicious flavor options. With options like Queen Brûlée, Strawberry Snow, Matcha Storm, Dragon Slayer, Taro Twist and more, Krak Boba has something to suit everyone’s preference for their “Boba Courage.”