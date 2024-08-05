Innovative boba brand Krak Boba continues to dominate the Southern California boba market with the opening of its 16th location on July 20 in Lomita, Calif. The store’s grand opening was accompanied by a special ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Lomita mayor, chamber of commerce president, board of director chairwoman and city council members.

Vi Truong and An Nguyen serve as Krak Boba’s newest franchisees, leading the new Lomita location with a mission to connect to the community. “Lomita is a diverse community where our drinks are a perfect fit, catering to many nationalities rather than just one,” said Nguyen. “We chose a location on the busiest route leading to major city facilities such as schools and hospitals—we want to stay connected to the community.”

Truong and Nguyen have always been passionate about the food and beverage industry, but Krak Boba stood out to them with its inventive, hand-crafted drinks, unique branding and rapid franchise growth. “The brand’s rapid growth to over 10 stores in a short period further motivated us,” said Nguyen. “I would love to be a part of making Krak Boba become a national and potentially international brand.”

Krak Boba’s grand opening in Lomita marks the boba brand’s 13th location to open in California. Nestled between Long Beach and Torrance, the city of Lomita serves as a healthy, safe and family-friendly location for Krak Boba’s newest opening.

The Krak Boba brand believes in human-to-human connection and holds the values of empowerment, authenticity and individuality in high regard. These values resonate deeply with Truong and Nguyen, which is why they are positive the store will serve as a gathering place within the vibrant community of Lomita.

Krak Boba strives to give guests the courage to “Krak Into It and Slay.” Whether it’s unlocking energy or providing the extra push needed to take a giant leap of faith, with Krak Boba, anything is possible. They offer traditional milk teas, smoothies, coffee drinks and fruit teas, breaking down taste profiles and preferences into delicious flavor options. With options like Queen Brûlée, Strawberry Snow, Matcha Storm, Dragon Slayer, Taro Twist and more, Krak Boba has something to suit everyone’s preference for their “Boba Courage.”