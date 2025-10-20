Pumpkin spice season is still in full swing, and Krak Boba is taking over the pumpkin spice craze with a royal lineup of four new fall drinks featuring smooth pumpkin flavors. The Southern California-based brand is known for being bold, flavor-savvy and revolutionary, and these new seasonal drinks are no exception.

Explore the enticing fall elixirs helping guests dip into fall:

Autumn Crown Milk Tea – A golden swirl of pumpkin spice, black tea and housemade pumpkin sauce create a delicate combination of earthy, rich flavors that not only taste like fall, but look like golden leaves swirling in your cup.

Golden Harvest Smoothie – This blend of pumpkin spice and housemade pumpkin cream makes for a lively smoothie that is as smooth and distinct as a crisp autumn breeze.

Pumpkin Cream Coffee – Krak Boba’s signature Krak Coffee gets a pumpkin spice boost, creating a powerful pick-me-up incomparable to your average cup of coffee.

Cozy Crown Latte – Soak in the cozy vibes of pumpkin spice and creamy swirls with a warmed latte perfect for chilly weather.

This fall lineup reflects Krak Boba’s mission to push beyond traditional tea and coffee creations, blending bright flavors and playful twists that keep guests coming back for more.

“Nothing screams fall like the irresistible flavor of pumpkin, so we knew Krak Boba needed to create bold elixirs that match these tasty fall flavors,” said Tin Do, CEO of Krak Boba. “Our franchise partner in Florida came up with these tasty recipes, and it resulted in a royal collection of fashionably late seasonal drinks that take pumpkin to the next level … it was absolutely worth the wait.”

Together with Krak Boba’s cozy hot drinks, these pumpkin creations bring the full flavor of fall to life. The menu keeps pumpkin spice season fresh with unique combinations that make every sip feel like a celebration.

These seasonal pumpkin drinks are available now for a limited time at participating Krak Boba locations. Visit KrakBoba.com to find your nearest shop, explore the full menu and “Krak into it” before the season ends.