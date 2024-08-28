Krak Boba, the revolutionary boba brand out of Southern California, debuted a handful of new menu items that pack a punch of bold, fruity flavor. These new additions, available at all Krak Boba locations starting on Thursday, August 29, mark Krak Boba’s first menu update this year. The list of new menu items includes highly anticipated smoothies, fruit tea, milk tea and one specialty drink.

There’s never a wrong time for a refreshing, fruit smoothie, which is why Krak Boba is adding two new ones to their menu. Guests will now be able to order the Cocoberry Smoothie, a fruitful bliss of sweet strawberry and tropical, light coconut blended to perfection. Guests can also order a Yogurt Smoothie with their choice of peach, strawberry, mango or lychee blended with high-quality yogurt.

The refreshing fruit flavors don’t stop there, because Krak Boba is also introducing two beautifully crafted drinks with a brand-new fruit tea: the Butterfly Tea. The first is Cosmos Serenade, which is made of strawberry lemonade elevated with the vibrant color and wonderful flavor of butterfly tea. The second drink, CocoThai Butterfly, is made with two contrasting but complementing teas, Thai and butterfly, meeting in the middle on a coconut cream island. The final new menu item is the Matcha Prince, a creamy matcha drink swirled in coconut juice with mini boba, offering a perfect blend of earthy and sweet notes.

“At Krak Boba, we see so much beauty in life, so we strive to create more beautiful––and yummy––drinks to celebrate our beautiful customers,” shared Tin Do, CEO of Krak Boba.

Krak Boba is all about pushing the boundaries of what boba can be. The new menu items are designed to inspire customers to ‘Krak Into It’ and ‘Slay the Day’ with every sip. The new flavors are created to give guests the ‘Boba Courage’ to try something new and experience the joy that comes with discovering a new favorite.

These bold and flavorful new menu items are available starting Thursday, August 29, at all Krak Boba locations.