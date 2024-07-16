Krak Boba, the revolutionary boba tea brand, is celebrating National Mango Day for three days straight by offering select mango drinks for only $5. Guests can score this deal by visiting any participating Krak Boba location from Monday, July 22, through Wednesday, July 24.

The best way to cool off and take a break from the summer heat is with a refreshing mango drink from Krak Boba. There are four drink options to choose from that will be included in the $5 special offer: Mango Tea, Sunset Passion, Mango Tango and Mango Snow. The classic Mango Tea is a premium tea with zesty mango puree, and the Sunset Passion is a slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango, balanced perfectly with savory chamoy. Guests can also try Krak Boba’s velvety Mango Tango smoothie or the Mango Snow, a specialty drink combining mango and sweet cream.

Krak Boba defies the traditional boba scene in pursuit of innovation and authenticity. Their fusion of traditional and unique flavors makes Krak Boba a trailblazer, as each drink is taste-tested to perfection before being added to the menu. From milk and fruit teas, to smoothies, coffee and specialty drinks, Krak Boba has the perfect beverage for new and existing guests alike. With headquarters in Riverside, Calif., Krak Boba now has 16 locations nationwide and strives to create an empowering and welcoming environment for each guest that walks through its doors.

This promotion is valid from Monday, July 22, through Wednesday, July 24, at participating Krak Boba locations. For this promotion, guests are limited to four drinks per order.