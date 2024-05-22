Southern California-based Krak Boba says hello to Texas, opening its very first store in the state in Dallas on Saturday, May 25 located at 3767 Belt Line Rd. Addison, TX 75001. The highly anticipated grand opening ceremony will be filled with exciting activities and giveaways all day. This marks the brand’s 15th location opening and the second opening this month.

The Krak Boba brand prides itself on using the highest quality ingredients to craft signature boba teas with original flavor combinations. Each drink undergoes taste testing and must receive high ratings before earning a spot on the menu. This attention to quality and creativity extends to their commitment to their guests. The brand believes in human-to-human connection and holds the values of authenticity and individuality in high regard.

At the Dallas grand on May 25, the first 200 guests in line at the grand opening will receive a free drink. All guests after the first 200 will receive 50% off their orders. Then, the 50% off special will continue through Sunday, May 26 and there will be an all-weekend raffle for a choice of a TV and one pair of Jordan Jumpman Jack Travis Scotts (shoes). All Dallas residents are invited to participate and join in on the fun.

Dallas is home to the nation’s largest arts district. Known for its thriving art scene and iconic cowboy culture, Dallas is the perfect destination for Krak Boba’s newest location, attracting locals and tourists alike. The franchisees look forward to offering Krak Boba’s unique take on boba to Dallas, introducing it to new guests, as well as engaging with the community and actively serving local residents.

Krak Boba takes pride in its ability to make boba approachable to all people. They offer traditional milk teas, smoothies, coffee drinks and fruit teas, breaking down taste profiles and preferences into delicious flavor options, such as Queen Brûlée, Strawberry Snow, Matcha Storm, Dragon Slayer, Taro Twist and more. Krak Boba has something to suit everyone’s preference, with a mission to unleash the potential within each person with their creative boba drinks.