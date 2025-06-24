Krak Boba, the innovative boba brand known for pioneering an array of unique drinks with bold flavors, is celebrating National Tapioca Day with a sweet promotion that honors the brand’s signature take on the blossoming boba and beverage industry. Starting Friday, June 27, and running through Sunday, June 29, the nationwide boba franchise will be treating guests everywhere to one free topping they can add to any Krak Boba drink of their choosing.

From boba to jellies and even flavored cream toppings, seasoned boba enthusiasts and first timers alike can add one free topping to transform their drinks into invigorating elixirs customized with flavors and textures to their liking. With summer in full swing, Krak Boba’s refreshing, cold drinks taste even better with toppings like their traditional boba — made from gluten-free tapioca starch. Besides traditional boba, guests can also enjoy variations such as crystal boba, sakura boba and rainbow popping boba.

For a fun boba alternative, guests can try Krak Boba’s assortment of flavored jellies such as Rainbow Jelly, Lychee Jelly and Coffee Jelly, adding an extra ounce of flavor, chewiness and color to their Krak Boba drink. Or guests can top off their ice-cold Krak Coffee with delectable creams like Krak Boba’s Sea Salt Cream, Sweet Cream, Crème Brûlée Cream, Taro Cream or Matcha Cream for a light, foamy layer of unique flavor.

“National Tapioca Day is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to our loyal guests and honor the iconic item that makes our beverages so much more fun,” said Tin Do, CEO of Krak Boba. “We want all guests to try a free topping of their choosing to see just how flavorful, creative and uplifting our customizable beverages can be.”

With locations across the nation in cities such as Orlando, FL; Addison, TX; Notre Dame, IN; Superior, CO; and all-over Southern California, Krak Boba is on a mission to inspire guests through bold, invigorating drinks they won’t find anywhere else. With plenty of customizable toppings and other flavorful options, Krak Boba invites everyone to find the drink of their dreams so they can “Krak” into it and slay the day.