Krispy Kreme and Hershey's Roll Out S'mores Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has partnered up with the Hershey’s brand, a necessity for campfire treats, to give doughnut lovers “s’more” of their favorite summertime flavor: introducing Hershey’s and Krispy Kreme’s S’mores Doughnuts.

Available beginning today, aka “National S’mores Day,” for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy two, all-new S’mores inspired doughnuts that combine Hershey’s classic chocolate with Krispy Kreme’s delicious doughnuts, created to satisfy those summer cravings:

S’mores Classic Doughnut: A doughnut filled with marshmallow KREME, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, drizzled with marshmallow KREME and chocolate icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs.

S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut: A Hershey’s fudge cake doughnut, dipped in marshmallow icing, decorated with Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with chocolate chips. ​

“We’re teaming up with Hershey’s, one of the key ingredients for any s’more, to give fans doughnuts that satisfy their marshmallow-graham-cracker-chocolate desires in an amazing new way” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.