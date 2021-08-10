Krispy Kreme and Hershey's Roll Out S'mores Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has partnered up with the Hershey’s brand, a necessity for campfire treats, to give doughnut lovers “s’more” of their favorite summertime flavor: introducing Hershey’s and Krispy Kreme’s S’mores Doughnuts.
Available beginning today, aka “National S’mores Day,” for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy two, all-new S’mores inspired doughnuts that combine Hershey’s classic chocolate with Krispy Kreme’s delicious doughnuts, created to satisfy those summer cravings:
S’mores Classic Doughnut: A doughnut filled with marshmallow KREME, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, drizzled with marshmallow KREME and chocolate icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs.
S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut: A Hershey’s fudge cake doughnut, dipped in marshmallow icing, decorated with Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with chocolate chips.
“We’re teaming up with Hershey’s, one of the key ingredients for any s’more, to give fans doughnuts that satisfy their marshmallow-graham-cracker-chocolate desires in an amazing new way” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.