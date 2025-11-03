America, when it comes to giving you more flavors, more variety, “more ways to dozen” … this is how we do it!

Krispy Kreme, Inc. is refreshing its doughnut menu, adding nine new flavors and growing its everyday menu to 16 full-sized doughnuts from 10.

The new menu, available beginning today, was in development and testing for more than a year and includes trending flavors, fan favorites requested on social media, and returning popular doughnuts that were offered previously only for a limited time. The new doughnuts join the iconic Original Glazed doughnut and six classic varieties.

Increasing the total variety of doughnuts gives fans more to enjoy and more to share. The new flavors available individually and by the dozen are:

New York Cheesecake – an unglazed doughnut dipped in vanilla flavored icing topped with graham crunch and filled with cheesecake flavored Kreme.

– an unglazed doughnut dipped in vanilla flavored icing topped with graham crunch and filled with cheesecake flavored Kreme. OREO Cookies and Kreme – an unglazed doughnut filled with OREO cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO cookie pieces, then drizzled with vanilla flavored icing.

– an unglazed doughnut filled with OREO cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO cookie pieces, then drizzled with vanilla flavored icing. Original Glazed Cake – our iconic Original Glazed flavor in a classic, old fashioned cake doughnut.

– our iconic Original Glazed flavor in a classic, old fashioned cake doughnut. Cinnamon Apple Filled – an unglazed doughnut filled with apple cinnamon filling and tossed in a powdered cinnamon flavored coating.

– an unglazed doughnut filled with apple cinnamon filling and tossed in a powdered cinnamon flavored coating. Original Glazed Kreme Filled Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut filled with Kreme filling.

– an Original Glazed doughnut filled with Kreme filling. Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme (seasonal) – an unglazed doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter flavored Kreme, dipped in Biscoff cookie butter and topped with Biscoff cookie pieces, then drizzled with vanilla flavored icing.

– an unglazed doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter flavored Kreme, dipped in Biscoff cookie butter and topped with Biscoff cookie pieces, then drizzled with vanilla flavored icing. Maple Iced (seasonal) – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in maple icing.

– an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in maple icing. Chocolate Fudge Brownie Doughnut(seasonal) – an Original Glazed doughnut topped with brownie batter flavored buttercreme, brownie crunch topping and rainbow sprinkles.

– an Original Glazed doughnut topped with brownie batter flavored buttercreme, brownie crunch topping and rainbow sprinkles. Original Glazed Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut (seasonal) – a pumpkin spice-tastic take on our classic cake doughnut.

Krispy Kreme will rotate in four new doughnuts on a seasonal basis five times a year, providing doughnut lovers with even more flavors and choices.

“We are so excited to introduce nine new flavors to our lineup so everyone can build a dozen that is as unique as they are,” said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer. “We are bringing more variety, more flavor and most importantly more choice, and we can’t wait for consumers to show us how they dozen!”

The new menu is supported by a marketing campaign that includes R&B singer, songwriter, producer and Grammy winner Montell Jordan, who Krispy Kreme recruited to remake his iconic 1995 No. 1 hit “This is How We Do It” during its 30th anniversary. Jordan’s “This is How We Dozen” take on the song encourages fans to share on social media how they’re enjoying and sharing Krispy Kreme’s new expanded everyday menu, including sweet dance moves.

“My music is about celebrating good times, and nothing brings people joy quite like a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts,” Jordan said. “Being a Krispy Kreme fan, doing this remix for Krispy Kreme’s new core menu is a blessing and I’m excited about it hyping everyone to discover some new favorite doughnuts and make sweet memories. Krispy Kreme does doughnuts like nobody does!”

As part of the menu expansion, three previously everyday flavors have been removed: the Original Glazed Blueberry Cake, Original Glazed Lemon Filled and Cake Batter. But fret not, these doughnuts could return in the future and, of course, Krispy Kreme will continue to delight fans with many limited-time melt-in-your-mouth doughnut innovations throughout the year, including this holiday season.

In addition to the expanded everyday full-size doughnut menu, fans also can continue to enjoy and share Krispy Kreme’s other treats, including Minis, Doughnut Dots, Cinnamon Rolls and a variety of beverages, specialty coffees and chillers.

Share “how you dozen” with Krispy Kreme’s new expanded everyday menu by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.