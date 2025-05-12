Ready, players?! Krispy Kreme today announced an a-maze-ing collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., for PAC-MAN’s 45th Anniversary, celebrating the global, cultural icon with all-new doughnuts inspired by the classic game. Fans will want to chomp these new doughnuts before it’s “game over!”

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating U.S. shops, the Krispy Kreme x PAC-MAN Collection features three new doughnuts in a nostalgic custom PAC-MAN game dozen box that’s the sweetest PAC-MAN level ever, including:

PAC-MAN Party Doughnut – an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with yellow buttercreme flavored icing, sprinkled with celebration sprinkles and topped with a PAC-MAN piece.

– an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with yellow buttercreme flavored icing, sprinkled with celebration sprinkles and topped with a PAC-MAN piece. TEAM GHOST Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate flavored Kreme, dipped in black icing, decorated with PAC-MAN maze and topped with Team Ghosts piece.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate flavored Kreme, dipped in black icing, decorated with PAC-MAN maze and topped with Team Ghosts piece. Strawberry Power Berry Doughnut– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with strawberry flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and topped with white sprinkles and green leaf icing.

PAC-MAN is one of the most recognized video game characters of all time and has made an impact on the world by connecting with people across ages, borders and genders through the power of play for over 45 years, just as Krispy Kreme connects people through the sweetness of enjoying and sharing doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is also celebrating PAC-MAN’s 45th anniversary by:

Aiming to give guests 45,000 FREE Original Glazeddoughnuts between May 12 through 18 during Hot Light hours – 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., or whenever the Hot Light is shining – limit one per guest per day in shop and via drive-thru. In honor of PAC-MAN’s love of fruits, if fans help achieve this “high score,” they will unlock the return of Krispy Kreme’s popular Strawberry Glazed Doughnut, which the brand last offered for a limited time in August 2023.

Transforming its Doughnut Dots into “Pac-Dots” May 12 through 14, giving guests a FREE 10-count of Dots with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at regular price.

Selling a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 25 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price on PAC-MAN Day, his official birthday, May 22.

“These all-new PAC-MAN doughnuts are sweetest in multi-player mode. So, press start on a dozen and chomp on a maze of flavors with family, friends and coworkers,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer. “Partnering with Bandai Namco and PAC-MAN is a new high score of sweetness.”

“This year marks an incredible milestone as we celebrate PAC-MAN’s legacy and his 45 years of impact,” said Karim Farghaly, senior vice president, business innovation and licensing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with Krispy Kreme, another beloved iconic brand, to deliver a sweet experience for fans to enjoy just in time for PAC-MAN Day.”

The Krispy Kreme x PAC-MAN Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. You can also enjoy the PAC-MAN doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.