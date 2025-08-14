Krispy Kreme in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), announces an enchanting new doughnut collection inspired by Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: the all-new Harry Potter: Houses of Hogwarts x Krispy Kreme Collection.

Available beginning Monday, Aug. 18 for a limited time, doughnut lovers and Harry Potter fans alike can head to participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. to experience enchanting doughnuts that bring the four Hogwarts houses to life through delicious flavors:

Gryffindor Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookie butter flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and Biscoff cookie crumble, topped with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor crest.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookie butter flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and Biscoff cookie crumble, topped with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor crest. Slytherin Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut topped with chocolate and green buttercreme flavored swirls, chocolate cookie sugar blend, and the Slytherin crest.

– an Original Glazed doughnut topped with chocolate and green buttercreme flavored swirls, chocolate cookie sugar blend, and the Slytherin crest. Hufflepuff Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee flavored custard, dipped in golden yellow icing, and topped with black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff crest.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee flavored custard, dipped in golden yellow icing, and topped with black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff crest. Ravenclaw Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blueberry flavored icing, topped with the Ravenclaw sprinkles and crest.

“We’re channeling the beloved magic of Harry Potter and the Houses of Hogwarts for a collection that is truly bewitching,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer for Krispy Kreme. “But the magic is fleeting, and so are these doughnuts, so don’t miss your chance to try them!”

Witches or wizards looking for a sweet reveal can also experience a one-of-a-kind doughnut celebrating the Hogwarts houses. The new specialty Sorting Hat Doughnut is a filled doughnut, with a mystery-colored Kreme representing one of the four Hogwarts Houses, then dipped in chocolate flavored icing, sprinkled with shimmering gold stars and gold sugar, and topped with the Sorting Hat piece. Take a bite to see which house you will reveal. The Sorting Hat doughnut is sold separately in a limited-edition specialty box, while supplies last.

On Aug. 23, Krispy Kreme invites fans to show their love for all things Harry Potter, with a special Houses of Hogwarts day. Participating shops nationwide will give any fan who reps their favorite House of Hogwarts one free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary while supplies last.

For fans who can’t get enough of the Wizarding World, beginning Sept. 1, Krispy Kreme will give them a chance to win a trip to either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort to experience the magic and excitement of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/harry-potter/giveaway.

Accompanying the doughnuts is the new Golden Snitch Latte, a rich golden caramel toffee-inspired latte, topped with whipped cream, Biscoff® cookie crumble, and a sprinkle of golden shimmer sugar. It’s a spellbinding, indulgent treat in every sip.

The Harry Potter: Houses of Hogwarts x Krispy Kreme doughnuts are available individually and in custom-designed dozens boxes in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack box delivered to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.

Share how you’re bringing a little magic to those around you with these doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. To learn more about the new Krispy Kreme x Harry Potter: Houses of Hogwarts Collection, visit krispykreme.com/promos/harry-potter.