Krispy Kreme Announces Thanksgiving Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme is encouraging Americans to share “Gobbles of Gratitude” with new doughnuts this Thanksgiving season as 80 percent of respondents in a national survey say celebrating Thanksgiving is more important than in previous years, and nearly half are planning to attend more Thanksgiving celebrations than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We missed out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations. This Thanksgiving, people have a desire and need to be together more often and more so than any other Thanksgiving. So, we’re creating a way to share your gratitude with others in the most delicious way possible,” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

According to the new survey, even during this cooking and baking filled holiday, 56% of consumers plan to spend less traditional time in the kitchen in order to spend overdue time with missed family and friends.

Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Collection, available beginning Nov. 8 for a limited-time at participating shops across the U.S., features three dessert-inspired doughnuts and another gobble-tastic treat:

Pecan Pie Doughnut – Pecan pie lovers will rejoice over this iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in delicious butter tart filling, then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

Cranberry Orange Doughnut – This vibrant doughnut is filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle, for the perfect citrusy sweet taste.

Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut – A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is filled with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in cinnamon and decorated with an icing lattice.

Gobbler Doughnut – A fun heart-shaped doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate Kreme, topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles and a Turkey Face fondant piece so cute you will just gobble it up!

Krispy Kreme guests can also express gratitude to loved ones, friends and others by packaging their Thanksgiving Collection doughnuts in Krispy Kreme’s custom gratitude box (while supplies last), which features a space to share “Gobbles of Gratitude” to someone special via note on top.