Krispy Kreme is making an iconic flavor statement – literally – to celebrate Barbie brand’s 65 th anniversary: four all-new doughnuts featuring unique designs and fabulous flavors inspired by Barbie, the trend-setting and timeless global fashion doll.

Beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, fans can enjoy and share the Barbie x Krispy Kreme Collection in a limited-edition custom box, including:

Barbie Pink Doughnut – inspired by Barbie’s iconic pink and popism, an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar, and topped with Barbie sunglasses.

– inspired by Barbie’s iconic pink and popism, an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar, and topped with Barbie sunglasses. Malibu Dream Party Doughnut – inspired by the fun and fashion of the Barbie DreamHouse, an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with a Barbie DreamHouse piece, and piped with a white cloud.

– inspired by the fun and fashion of the Barbie DreamHouse, an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with a Barbie DreamHouse piece, and piped with a white cloud. Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut – as sweet as Barbie herself, an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in white icing, drizzled with purple and pink buttercream, and topped with a Barbie heart.

– as sweet as Barbie herself, an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in white icing, drizzled with purple and pink buttercream, and topped with a Barbie heart. Barbie Sweet 65 th Doughnut – showcasing iconic Barbie colors, an Original Glazed Doughnut, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Barbie Sweet 65 th sprinkles.

“We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor. We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

“Barbie and Krispy Kreme are two brands that immediately spark joy and elicit sweet memories,” said Meredith Norrie, Vice President of Global Licensing and Consumer Products, Mattel. “As we continue to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary this year, Krispy Kreme is the perfect partner to join us, inviting fans across generations to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style, with nods to Barbie sprinkled into every bite.”

Krispy Kreme and Barbie fans can also find a limited-time Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Barbie Pink Doughnut, Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut, and Barbie Sweet 65 th Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

In addition to the doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has special treats for randomly selected fans, including a limited quantity of Barbie Fashionista dolls. The dolls will include customized Krispy Kreme accessories – a Krispy Kreme paper hat, dozen box and doughnut. To further delight fans, Krispy Kreme will include a custom Barbie x Krispy Kreme adult-sized denim jacket with each doll. Krispy Kreme is offering two separate giveaways for a chance to receive the dolls and jackets:

On Sept. 4 through Sept. 6, any fan who comments and tags a friend on the Barbie x Krispy Kreme social competition post on Krispy Kreme’s social channels – @krispykreme on Instagram – will be entered into a separate giveaway for a chance to win.

On Sept. 6 through Sept. 8, Krispy Kreme Rewards members who purchase a Barbie x Krispy Kreme dozen at participating Krispy Kreme shops and scan their Krispy Kreme Rewards app at checkout will be automatically entered in a giveaway for a chance to win. Krispy Kreme Rewards members may also enter without a purchase, see the Official Rules for details.

Promotional terms and conditions apply and are available here: www.krispykreme.com/terms-conditions

To help further celebrate the Barbie x Krispy Kreme Collection, all guests who wear pink and visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop on Sept. 7 can receive a free Original Glazed doughnut, limit one per guest in-shop and via drive-thru only.

Share how you’re celebrating the Barbie x Krispy Kreme Collection and the Barbie brand’s 65 th Anniversary by using #KrispyKremexBarbie and tagging @krispykreme.