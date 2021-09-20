Krispy Kreme Celebrates World Gratitude Day by Offering Gift Givers Free Original Glazed Dozen

This World Gratitude Day, Krispy Kreme is helping everyone spread joy and appreciation, in the form of gift-wrapped dozen doughnuts to friends and family. All gift givers will receive a free Original Glazed dozen as a “thank you” from the brand all week long.

Krispy Kreme is rolling out a week of gratitude beginning World Gratitude Day, Tuesday, Sept. 21 through Sept. 27. Fans can have a dozen doughnuts – gift-wrapped for free with a decorative box cover – delivered straight to the door of those they want to thank. In return, Krispy Kreme will gift the sender a free Original Glazed dozen.

“World Gratitude Day is 9/21, so treat someone who you’re grateful to have in your life any time this week” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “And to show our gratitude, when you send the gift of a dozen doughnuts, we’ll gift you the same ‘thanks’ in return.”

To participate, fans can select the gift option when placing an order at KrispyKreme.com or via the brand’s app, choosing either:

World Gratitude Week Bundle: An Original Glazed dozen or Classic Assorted dozen in a “Thank You” or “Sending Some Sunshine” giftwrap sleeve.

An Original Glazed dozen or Classic Assorted dozen in a “Thank You” or “Sending Some Sunshine” giftwrap sleeve. Custom Gift: An Original Glazed dozen, Classic Assorted dozen or Custom Assorted dozen with additional sleeve options, including “Happy Birthday!”, “Congrats!”, and a doughnut-decorated sleeve perfect for any occasion.

Add promo code “THANKS” at checkout to get the sleeve for free. Senders can also submit a personalized message that will be attached to the doughnut delivery. To receive delivered doughnuts, each recipient’s address needs to be within 10 miles of most Krispy Kreme shops and within 2 miles of shops in certain urban locations including New York City and Chicago. If a recipient is near a Krispy Kreme shop but not within delivery range, the gift-giver can order the doughnuts for pick-up and deliver them.

Once doughnuts are ordered, Krispy Kreme will email the buyer a digital voucher, good for a free Original Glazed dozen in-shop through October 27.