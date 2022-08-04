Krispy Kreme Creates Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut

Pumpkin spice season is arriving earlier than ever at Krispy Kreme and there’s a latte more to love (literally), including the all-new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut – a delicious take on the beverage that started it all – and new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee.

Krispy Kreme is officially kicking off pumpkin spice season Aug. 8 – a month earlier than the brand did in 2021. The updated lineup also welcomes the return of several fan favorites: the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

“Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough. So, we’re pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s full pumpkin spice lineup is available beginning Aug. 8 at participating shops: