Just in time for Mother’s Day on May 12, Krispy Kreme is inviting guests to share a mini moment with all the special motherly figures in their lives by sharing and enjoying its all-new Minis for Mom Collection.

Beginning today for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., the Minis for Mom Collection features three all-new sweet mini doughnuts that will give her a reason to smile, including:

New Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut – a Mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a white sprinkled heart.

– a Mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a white sprinkled heart. New Mini Iced Rose Doughnut – a Mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in bright teal icing and decorated with a buttercreme rose.

– a Mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in bright teal icing and decorated with a buttercreme rose. New Mini Chocolate Cookie Crumble Doughnut made with OREO – a Mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in chocolate icing and crushed OREO cookies, and decorated with colorful daisy sprinkles and a chocolate buttercreme dollop.

The 16-count box also includes four fan-favorite Mini Original Glazed doughnuts.

“You love your mom, and your mom would love to spend time with you. Our Minis for Mom Collection is a sweet way to create mini moments with your mom this Mother’s Day,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Moms Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy all three of the flavors in a mini 8-pack, delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

