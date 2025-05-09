Following a highly successful trial across regional Hungry Jack’s locations in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Krispy Kreme doughnuts are now heading to select Hungry Jack’s restaurants in Sydney’s metro locations starting 13 May.

Hungry Jack’s collaboration with Krispy Kreme kicked off in November 2024 with a trial across stores in Wollongong, Newcastle and the ACT, giving customers their first taste of pairing Hungry Jack’s barista-made coffee with Krispy Kreme’s iconic doughnuts. The result? Overwhelmingly positive feedback and strong demand, paving the way for this next phase of the partnership.

Now, Sydneysiders will be able to enjoy Krispy Kreme’s most-loved varieties – including Original Glazed, Strawberry Sprinkle and Chocolate Iced – delivered fresh daily and available all day, in-store, via drive-thru, and through delivery partners at Hungry Jack’s. The doughnuts complement Hungry Jack’s barista-made coffee, creating the perfect excuse for a sweet pit stop, anytime.

“We’re always looking for ways to elevate our guest experience with menu items we know they’ll love. This collaboration with Krispy Kreme generated a huge buzz last year, and we’re thrilled to bring it to Sydney,” said Hungry Jack’s CEO Chris Green.

“We know our customers value convenience and crave high-quality indulgences, and this partnership delivers both in one place,” added Mr Green.

Sophie Cave, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme Australia and New Zealand, said: “We were blown away by the incredible response to our first rollout, and now we’re thrilled to take things to the next level with Hungry Jack’s! This partnership means even more Aussies can treat themselves to the joy of freshly made Krispy Kreme doughnuts— in more places than ever before!”

From 13 May, Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at 56 participating Hungry Jack’s restaurants across Sydney, sold as singles and in four-packs (Original Glazed or assorted).