Krispy Kreme to Give Away Free Doughnuts and Coffee to First Responders

Krispy Kreme will honor and celebrate National First Responders Day this Friday, Oct. 28 with a free Original Glazed Doughnut and free brewed hot or iced coffee.

Eligible first responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers, and search and rescue personnel, can redeem the free doughnut and brewed coffee when they show a valid ID or badge at participating Krispy Kreme shops, including drive-thrus.

“It’s our pleasure to show our appreciation for first responders with a free treat on National First Responders Day,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We are thankful for all those who protect and serve communities across America.”