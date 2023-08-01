Krispy Kreme to Give Free Doughnuts to Lottery Ticket Holders

Tuesday’s $1 billion lottery drawing reminds us that we definitely hit the lottery when it comes to our fans. There’s probably a billion reasons we love them so much. So, this week we want them all to win some “dough.”

Krispy Kreme guests who show us a lottery ticket Tuesday or Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, at shops nationwide – from the big drawing Tuesday night or a losing ticket from any lottery – can receive one free iconic Original Glazed Doughnut (one per guest while supplies last).

Krispy Kreme fans, you’re all winners in our heart, so enjoy these Mega Glaze Days and share on social using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.