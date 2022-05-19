Krispy Kreme Honors Graduates with Senior Day Dozen

Krispy Kreme is celebrating this year’s high school and college seniors – and their dedication and perseverance throughout the pandemic – with a free dozen doughnuts May 25 and the return of the Graduate Dozen, available beginning May 23.

On Wednesday, May 25, any senior who wears Class of 2022 swag – from shirts and jackets to graduation cap and gown – can get a “Senior Day Dozen” free at participating shops while supplies last.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID19. We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments!” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of ’22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen.”

Krispy Kreme’s free Senior Day Dozen features eight Original Glazed doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2.”

Original Glazed, White Iced “0” Doughnut is our Original Glazed doughnut decorated with a white icing “0.”

Cake Batter Filled Doughnut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2.”

Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “2.”

In addition, family and friends can purchase a limited-edition specialty Graduate Dozen for celebrations on May 23-24 and May 26-29, made up of the four custom “2022” doughnuts along with fan favorites, including the Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles, Yellow Iced Original Glazed with white icing drizzle and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles. The Graduate Dozen will be available to purchase via drive-thru, in-shop, or by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app, while supplies last.

The Graduate Dozen will not be available May 25 while Krispy Kreme serves up free Senior Day Dozens to as many graduates as possible.