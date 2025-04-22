Calling all cheesecake lovers! Krispy Kreme is introducing an all-new collection that is cheesecake-inspired and delicious.

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, Krispy Kreme’s Craving Cheesecake Collection features three all-new silky, sweet doughnuts:

Strawberry Dream Cheesecake Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cheesecake flavored Kreme, dipped in strawberry flavored icing and berry flavored graham crunch, and drizzled in white icing.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cheesecake flavored Kreme, dipped in strawberry flavored icing and berry flavored graham crunch, and drizzled in white icing. Cookies & Kreme Cheesecake Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme cheesecake flavored filling, dipped in white icing, half-dipped in chocolate cookie crumble and dusted with powdered topping.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme cheesecake flavored filling, dipped in white icing, half-dipped in chocolate cookie crumble and dusted with powdered topping. Caramel Delight Cheesecake Doughnut – a cinnamon sugar ring doughnut topped with cheesecake flavored buttercreme, salted caramel flavored graham crunch, and caramel flavored icing drizzles.

“Our new Craving Cheesecake Collection is perfect if you love Krispy Kreme doughnuts and crave decadent cheesecake,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer. “Each of these distinct doughnuts deliver on your favorite cheesecake flavors and the great taste of a Krispy Kreme doughnut.”

Krispy Kreme’s Craving Cheesecake Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Guests can also enjoy the Craving Cheesecake Collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.