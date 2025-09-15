Treat your taste buds to a thrilling ride with this doughnut collection direct from the midway. Krispy Kreme is bringing the wonder of the classic fall fair straight to your fingers with its all-new Fall Fair Collection – a delicious assortment of four doughnuts inspired by the sights, smells and iconic tastes of your favorite seasonal fairgrounds, no ticket required.

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, guests can take their taste buds for a flavor ride with these fair season favorites:

Cotton Candy Doughnut – Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut gets a tasty twist. Dipped in vibrant blue icing and coated with cotton candy flavored sugar, it’s topped with a playful strawberry-flavored icing swirl and a fluffy cotton candy-flavored buttercreme dollop. It’s sweet, colorful and absolutely dreamy.

Kreme Puff Doughnut – A fairground favorite reimagined! This unglazed ring doughnut is swirled with rich Kreme™, dusted with sweet powdered coating and crowned with a cheerful Doughnut Dot – a perfect little pop of joy on top.

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Doughnut – A blue-ribbon bite every time. This unglazed shell doughnut is bursting with apple cinnamon filling, dipped in gooey caramel flavored icing, sprinkled with cinnamon cookie crumbs and drizzled with white icing. It’s the flavor of fall wrapped in doughnut form.

Caramel Churro Doughnut – Get ready for a crispy, caramel-coated thrill! Covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with luscious caramel flavored icing, this doughnut brings the crunchy, sweet satisfaction of a fair churro.

“There are so many fun fall outdoor activities, but when it comes to fall flavors, perhaps none is tastier and more nostalgic than classic fall fair treats,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer at Krispy Kreme. “These prize-worthy doughnuts transport you to the midway, no ticket required. So … step right up!”

Krispy Kreme’s Fall Fair Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen.