Krispy Kreme Introduces Mini Pie Doughnuts for Thanksgiving

Krispy Kreme today is introducing all-new mini pie doughnuts for Thanksgiving, enabling fans to share bite-sized thanks with families, friends and co-workers.

Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving minis make it easy to express your gratitude and bring the season’s most iconic pie flavors to life in delicious doughnut form:

mini Pecan Pie Doughnut: a mini Original Glazed doughnut topped with a gooey butter tart filling, chopped pecans and snickerdoodle cookie pieces.​

mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with pumpkin pie filling, dipped in pumpkin pie spiced icing, and topped with snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a dollop of KREME™.​

mini Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with lemon filling, dipped in icing, and topped with a dollop of KREME™ and a dusting of powdered sugar.​

mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with apple filling, dipped in caramel-flavored icing, and topped with cinnamon, snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a drizzle of caramel-flavored icing.​

Krispy Kreme’s new mini pie doughnuts are available in 16-count boxes beginning Nov. 7 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.

“We show our thanks in many ways and there’s no better environment to share gratitude than by coming together over food, including sharing something sweet,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “In the tradition of favorite Thanksgiving desserts, our new mini pie doughnuts are the perfect bite-sized way to show your gratitude.”

Krispy Kreme also is sweetening Friendsgiving gatherings, making it easier to show friends and co-workers “mini thanks” by offering guests a $1 Original Glazed dozen Nov. 18 and 19 with the purchase of a Thanksgiving mini pies 16-count box in shop, at drive-thru or online.