Krispy Kreme Introduces Spring Mini Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is introducing all-new filled Spring minis that offer fans delicious and adorable little bites of spring to celebrate the new season.

Available in a custom, basket-inspired 16-count box beginning April 4 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Spring minis include three all-new, hand-decorated egg-shaped, shell-filled doughnuts and the return of the fan favorite mini Chick Doughnut:

Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with light sky-blue and yellow icing stripes.

Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with cake batter Kreme, drizzled with three light sky-blue stripes and dipped in mini pastel nonpareils sprinkles.

Mini Strawberries & Kreme Egg Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme, dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkled with pastel sequins.

Mini Chick Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme, dipped in yellow icing, then half dipped in white sanding sugar and decorated like a chick with yellow, orange and chocolate icing.

“Spring in full bloom is the inspiration for our delicious new Spring mini eggs, each one filled with a fun and flavorful little bite of the new season,” says Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “These minis will add a basketful of joy to any spring celebration or activity.”