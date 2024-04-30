The most generous rewards program in the history of doughnuts is here! Introducing all-new Krispy Kreme Rewards.

Krispy Kreme is transitioning to a more generous points system that makes it faster for members to earn and easier to redeem free doughnuts and beverages. For starters, April 30, Krispy Kreme is giving all Rewards members a free Original Glazed dozen – including new members who join between April 30 and May 11. Current members will receive their free dozen on April 30.

And if that isn’t sweet enough, all Rewards members will also receive a dozen consecutive days of deals, including free doughnuts and coffee, beginning today through May 11.

“While other brands seem to be making it harder on loyalty members, we’re making Krispy Kreme Rewards easier and even more generous,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We take a lot of pride in being generous to all our guests, and that’s not changing. By becoming a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you’ll experience even more sweetness.”

Krispy Kreme Rewards members will now earn 10 points for every $1 spent and points can be redeemed for more items, including single, 3-pack, 6-pack and dozen doughnuts, as well as coffees and hot chocolate. Rewards members will enjoy additional exclusive and personalized perks, including a free sweet treat on their birthday, opportunities to try limited-time products for free, and double points celebrating their anniversary month.

In the previous version of the rewards program, members would receive a credit for each purchase of a doughnut, dozen doughnuts and coffee – 12 credits being required to redeem one of each specific item for free. In the new Krispy Kreme Rewards, members can apply their points to any reward.

Guests can sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards by simply downloading the Krispy Kreme app and or by visiting WWW.KRISPYKREME.COM/ACCOUNT/CREATE-ACCOUNT and creating a Krispy Kreme Rewards account. Existing rewards members should use their current rewards credentials to sign into their new account. Earned rewards will transfer to the new program. Members will receive bonus points for every visit made in the last year to jump-start their progress on the new program.

Use #KrispyKreme and tag @krispykreme to show how you’re enjoying the greatest rewards in doughnut history.