Krispy Kreme Launches First-Ever Cinnamon Rolls

Krispy Kreme is putting its spin on an iconic treat, bringing fans its first cinnamon rolls. Even topping one with iconic Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Beginning September 27, for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy cinnamon rolls like never before – light and airy, hand-rolled to perfection and covered in Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glaze – available two ways:

Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll is yeast-raised dough, hand-rolled with cinnamon and then glazed to perfection.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll is yeast-raised dough, hand-rolled with cinnamon then glazed and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and finished with a cereal milk icing swirl

“These are exceptional and unique cinnamon rolls. Light and airy, covered in our one and only Original Glaze and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, these are the best cinnamon rolls you’ll ever taste,” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s cinnamon rolls are available individually or in a special four pack, in-shop and online at participating locations.