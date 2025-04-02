Krispy Kreme and Fruity PEBBLES are teaming up to rock tastebuds with Krispy Kreme x Fruity PEBBLES Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts, available for a limited time this Thursday through Sunday (April 3-6).

The Krispy Kreme x Fruity PEBBLES collaboration features Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts – a classic ring doughnut coated with Fruity Pebbles Milk flavored glaze, capturing the sweet, fruity-licious taste of post-cereal goodness.

“You might say that we’ve reached a new glaze innovation ‘bedrock’ with Krispy Kreme x Fruity PEBBLES Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer. “Every bite of this new, melt-in-your-mouth twist on our Original Glazed will have you thinking you just put down the cereal spoon. So, don’t miss out, these doughnuts are here for only four days.”

“This collaboration perfectly combines the iconic signatures of both brands,” said Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing for Fruity PEBBLES. “We’ve brought the unmistakable, beloved Fruity PEBBLES flavor to Krispy Kreme’s famed Original Glazed doughnut, creating a truly one-of-a-kind treat. It’s a Yabba-Dabba-Doo-licious mashup that delivers the playful spirit of PEBBLES and the melt-in-your-mouth magic of Krispy Kreme in every bite. But just like Fruity PEBBLES in your cereal bowl, it won’t last long!”

Krispy Kreme x Fruity PEBBLES Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Throughout the doughnuts’ availability, guests can get a dozen for just $5 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price while supplies last, limit two per guest in-shop and one per online order using promo code PEBBLES. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.