Krispy Kreme Launches Pumpkin Spice Lineup

Krispy Kreme is kicking off and sweetening Pumpkin Spice Season on Aug. 7 by releasing a collection of doughnuts that are mixed, stuffed, sprinkled and topped with more pumpkin spice, including the all-new Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

For a limited time at participating shops, pumpkin spice fans will "fall" the hardest for four different doughnut tastes of their favorite spice, including:

New Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut swirled with decadent pumpkin buttercream icing and cream cheese icing, topped with a light dusting of cinnamon sugar.

New Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in rich maple icing and topped with perfectly crunchy candied pecan pieces.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut: A seasonal icon, this Original Glazed doughnut brings just the right amount of pumpkin spice flavor in every melt-in-your-mouth bite.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: One of our most anticipated seasonal fan-favorites, this glazed, old fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut is the perfect combination of crumbly cake and pumpkin spice flavor.

Pumpkin spice fans can “fall” even harder with Krispy Kreme’s returning Pumpkin Spice Latte made fresh-to-order hot, iced or frozen, and Pumpkin Spice Coffee, served hot or iced. The barista quality coffees are made from a limited-release pumpkin spice coffee blend, specially crafted with notes of pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon.

“Year after year, we fall in love all over again with pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and this year pumpkin spice lovers will fall the hardest at Krispy Kreme,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Combining two new pumpkin spice doughnuts with two fan favorites – we’re saying to the spice AND our fans, ‘P.S., we love you’!”

Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website at participating shops across the U.S. Doughnut and pumpkin spice lovers can also find a Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit http://www.krispykreme.com/locate to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

This is not the first time in 2023 that Krispy Kreme has offered pumpkin spice doughnuts. The brand spiced up April Fools and delightfully surprised fans by returning the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed just a bit early – for two days only, April 1-2.