Krispy Kreme, Inc. announced its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has nominated a refreshed slate of directors. The refreshed Board will provide valuable partnership for the management team as it continues to execute the Company’s transformation into a better and bigger Krispy Kreme. The director nominees include Bernardo Hees, Patrick Grismer, Easwaran Sundaram, and Gordon von Bretten. At the Company’s Annual Meeting on June 17, 2025, Krispy Kreme shareholders will vote on nominees for a nine-member Board. Following the meeting, it is anticipated that the Board will form a Strategy and Operating Committee chaired by Mr. Hees.

Bernardo Hees is a seasoned executive with a track record of leading global, consumer-facing businesses through transformative growth. He previously served as CEO of Kraft Heinz Company, Burger King Worldwide and H.J. Heinz Corporation, and Executive Chairman at Avis Budget Group. Reinforcing his confidence in Krispy Kreme’s strategy and profitable growth opportunities, he has personally invested in the Company’s common stock.

​“Welcoming Bernardo to our Board at a pivotal time for Krispy Kreme will be invaluable as we seek to maximize shareholder value through our two largest growth opportunities: profitable U.S. expansion and capital-light international growth,” said Josh Charlesworth, Krispy Kreme CEO. “Establishing a Strategy and Operating Committee that leverages Bernardo’s experience will support me and my team as we strive to drive operational and financial success.”

“Krispy Kreme is one of the world’s most iconic and beloved brands,” said Hees. “I look forward to working with Josh, the management team, and fellow directors to drive disciplined global expansion, refranchising efforts, and operational efficiency that results in sustainable value creation.”

BOARD NOMINEES

Josh Charlesworth, Marissa Andrada, Patricia Capel, David Deno, and Gerhard Pleuhs, current directors, will stand for reelection. The following four nominees will stand for initial election at the Annual Meeting.

Bernardo Hees, Director Nominee and ExpectedChair of the Strategy and Operating Committee

Mr. Hees is a highly accomplished global executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across the consumer, logistics, and food retail sectors. He has served as CEO of The Kraft Heinz Company, H.J. Heinz Corporation, Burger King Worldwide, and América Latina Logística. Mr. Hees was also previously Executive Chairman of Avis Budget Group, Inc. and a Partner at 3G Capital. He is currently an Operating Partner at Cranemere Holdings Group and a member of the board of directors of Bunge Global SA and Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Patrick Grismer, Independent Director Nominee and Expected Member of the Audit and Finance Committee

Mr. Grismer is a finance executive with more than 35 years of relevant experience, including CFO roles at Starbucks, Hyatt Hotels, and YUM! Brands. He also held leadership positions at The Walt Disney Company and served as chair of the board of directors and chair of the audit committee of Panera Brands.

Easwaran Sundaram, Independent Director Nominee

Mr. Sundaram brings more than 25 years of technology, transformation, and supply chain experience. He formerly served as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at JetBlue and founded JetBlue Technology Ventures. Mr. Sundaram was also SVP of Global Supply Chain and Global CIO for Pall Corporation. He currently serves on the board of directors of SolarWinds Corporation, WESCO International, and Intelsat.

Gordon von Bretten, Director Nominee

Mr. von Bretten is currently a Senior Partner at JAB Holding Company. Prior to joining JAB in April 2024, he served as Chief Transformation Officer of Coty Inc. for four years. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Coty Inc.

Olivier Goudet, David Bell, Paul Michaels, Debbie Roberts, Philip Telfer, and Michelle Weese were not nominated for reelection.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank our outgoing directors for their guidance and partnership,” added Charlesworth. “Their counsel was critical as we evolved our model, expanded globally, and delivered consistent organic growth.”