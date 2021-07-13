    Krispy Kreme to Offer $1 Dozen Deal to Celebrate 84th Birthday

    Industry News | July 13, 2021
    Krispy Kreme Birthday donuts
    Krispy Kreme
    The deal is available on Friday, July 16.

    Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 84th birthday treating fans with an offer so fun, it’s turning birthday to BirthYAY.

    This Friday, July 16, Krispy Kreme fans can receive a $1 BirthYAY dozen – an Original Glazed dozen featuring a special strawberry iced BirthYAY sprinkle doughnut – with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops across the U.S. 

    “For our 84th birthday, we’re giving our amazing fans a special doughnut and a great deal to celebrate with delicious, melt in-your-mouth doughnuts,” says Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.   

    Share how you’re celebrating Krispy Kreme’s birthday this year with a $1 BirthYAY Dozen by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. The BirthYAY Dozen offer is available in stores and for online ordering with promocode: BIRTHYAY.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more