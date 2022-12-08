Krispy Kreme to Offer BOGO $1 Dozen Doughnuts Deal

Doughnut lovers’ favorite holiday tradition is back! For one day only, Monday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme and its fans will celebrate the brand’s annual “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves, loved ones, friends and coworkers to a dozen iconic Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 in-shop, for pick-up or via drive-thru when they purchase any dozen, including “Santa’s Bake Shop” Collection, available in a limited-edition Christmas themed box.

Krispy Kreme’s Day of the Dozens offer is limited to two dozen per guest at participating shops throughout the U.S. Show us how you’re celebrating by using #DayofDozens and tagging @krispykreme on social.