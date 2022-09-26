Krispy Kreme to Offer Free Coffee and Doughnut to Rewards Members

Krispy Kreme once again will sweeten National Coffee Day with a free brewed coffee for all guests this Thursday, Sept. 29. Krispy Kreme Rewards members get an even sweeter deal – a free doughnut of choice to accompany their free coffee.

The free offers are available for carry-out and via drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S., no purchase necessary.

Fans can sign up and instantly become Rewards members through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting KrispyKreme.com/rewards.

Share how you’re enjoying a free Krispy Kreme brewed coffee AND doughnut this National Coffee Day by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykre