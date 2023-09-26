Krispy Kreme to Offer Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Krispy Kreme is brewing two delicious offers for National Coffee Day this Friday: free coffee for you and doughnuts for your crew.

On Friday, Sept. 29, all guests can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary. Fans can choose from espresso-based lattes or drip coffee from Krispy Kreme’s new and improved beverage line introduced earlier this month, all beverages featuring better beans, smoother blends and richer roasts for fresh, delicious flavor.

Krispy Kreme also will sweeten National Coffee Day by offering guests a $2 Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

Both National Coffee Day offers are available in-shop and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S., and available to order online for pickup or delivery on krispykreme.com or Krispy Kreme’s mobile app.

Krispy Kreme’s new coffees are part of a comprehensive relaunch of the brand’s beverage program that includes upgraded equipment and team member training to standardize drink consistency. The brand also has added oat milk to its menu, giving fans more options to customize their coffee.