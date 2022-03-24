Krispy Kreme to Offer Free Doughnuts for Customers Showing Their NCAA Bracket

It’s “Bracket Season” at Krispy Kreme and the brand is cleverly sweetening fans’ experience – whether their bracket is “busted” or “booming!”
Now (Thursday, March 24) through Sunday (March 27), all guests who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the U.S. and show their bracket – for any competition and in any form (on paper, in an app, etc.) – will receive one free Original Glazed Doughnut each day. And to make that offer even sweeter, on Monday, Krispy Kreme announced that fans who join Krispy Kreme Rewards can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen through Monday, April 4.
