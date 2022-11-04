Krispy Kreme to Offer Free Doughnuts on Election Day

Krispy Kreme is encouraging voter participation and will thank voters on Election Day, Nov. 8, by offering all guests a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating U.S. shops.

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”