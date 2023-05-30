Krispy Kreme to Offer Free Doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

Krispy Kreme is the destination for doughnut lovers on National Doughnut Day this Friday, June 2. The brand will treat all guests to any doughnut free—no purchase necessary—and $2 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen.

“Our fans look forward to celebrating National Doughnut Day every year with family, friends and co-workers, and they really enjoy getting their favorite doughnut—any doughnut—for free!” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We look forward to a sweet celebration with everyone Friday at Krispy Kreme shops throughout the country.”

Among the free doughnuts available on National Doughnut Day are Krispy Kreme’s “Fan Favs,” four recently returned popular flavors from limited time collections over the past five years: the Banana Pudding Doughnut, Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut, Key Lime Pie Doughnut and Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme’s National Doughnut Day offers are available in shop and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S. The $2 Original Glazed Dozen BOGO also is available online for pickup and delivery.

