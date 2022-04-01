Krispy Kreme to Offer Free Dozen if National Titles Are Decided by 12 Points

To cap “Bracket Season” at Krispy Kreme, if either the women’s or men’s basketball championship is “decided by a dozen” points Sunday and Monday (respectively), everyone who visits a participating Krispy Kreme shop in United States on Tuesday, April 5, can receive one free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts.

This is NOT an April Fool’s Day joke!

Twenty years ago, both the women’s and men’s national basketball championships were decided by 12 points – the only time in the history of the tournaments that has happened in the same year.

In 2002, the University of Connecticut defeated the University of Oklahoma 82-70 in the women’s championship and the University of Maryland beat Indiana University Bloomington 64-52 in the men’s final. Combined, the men’s and women’s championships have been decided by a dozen points nine times in 121 games dating to the 1930s. So far in the 2022 men’s and women’s tournaments, a total of five games have been decided by a dozen.

Should either championship game be decided by a dozen, each guest who visits a participating Krispy Kreme shop in the United States (either in shop or via drive thru) on April 5 may receive one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts while supplies last.

To sweeten the experience, through April 4 everyone who joins Krispy Kreme Rewards can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen and a free Original Glazed doughnut for showing proof of either a busted or booming bracket for any tournament.