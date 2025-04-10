For the third consecutive year, Krispy Kreme is offering Americans a sweet tax break on dozens of delicious doughnuts for Tax Day.

On Tuesday, April 15, guests who purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price in shop can receive a second Original Glazed dozen for only the sales tax in their state. And anyone who orders a dozen online at regular price for pickup or delivery can use the promo code TAXBREAK to receive a second Original Glazed dozen for free.

Pricing in-shop for the second dozen will vary based on each state’s sales tax. There is a limit of two dozen per guest in-shop and a limit of one free dozen when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app or website.

“We know how stressful tax season can be, so we’re making the last day to file your taxes a little sweeter with this great offer,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer.