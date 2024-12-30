As Americans ponder their New Year’s resolutions, we’re resolved to give everyone more of what they love and expect from Krispy Kreme: more fresh doughnuts and generous deals that sweeten sharing, including the return of online ordering this week as we ring in the new year!

Beginning today, Krispy Kreme is offering a week of New Year’s deals for celebrations:

New Year’s Double Dozen for $20.25 – today (Dec. 30) through New Year’s Day: two Original Glazed® dozens or one Original Glazed dozen paired with either a Classic Assorted dozen or specialty dozen, available in shop, drive-thru and online for pickup or delivery. Limit four per guest.

– today (Dec. 30) through New Year’s Day: two Original Glazed® dozens or one Original Glazed dozen paired with either a Classic Assorted dozen or specialty dozen, available in shop, drive-thru and online for pickup or delivery. Limit four per guest. $0 Delivery – today (Dec. 30) through New Year’s Day with a $5 minimum purchase.

– today (Dec. 30) through New Year’s Day with a $5 minimum purchase. $12 Dozens – Jan. 3 through 5, Original Glazed or Classic Assorted dozens; limit four per guest, in shop, drive-thru and online for pickup or delivery. Limit four per guest.

“As we close out 2024, we are so grateful for Krispy Kreme fans, including for their patience as we experienced problems with online ordering. Now that online ordering is 100 percent back, we’re saying ‘thanks’ with great online and offline deals to start the New Year right for all of us!” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand Officer.