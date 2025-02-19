Movie and doughnut fans can press “play” on flavor thanks to a one-of-a-kind collaboration between Krispy Kreme and Hulu that’s bringing home four all-new doughnuts inspired by the cinema snack bar.
Available for a limited time beginning Feb. 17, the Krispy Kreme x Hulu: Movie Snacks Doughnuts are perfectly cast to provide all the “snack-tion” of theater favorites like popcorn and slushies when you’re streaming a movie at home. These new doughnuts make watching sci-fi sweeter and add “nom-nom” to rom-coms:
- Blue Raspberry Slush Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue raspberry flavored icing and blue sanding sugar.
- Caramel Popcorn Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn flavored Kreme filling, dipped in white icing and caramel popcorn and topped with red icing drizzles.
- Cookie Dough Superstar Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate butterkreme flavored filling, dipped in chocolate flavored icing and topped with gold glitter sprinkles and cookie dough bites.
- Candy Double Feature Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, topped with milk chocolate candy pieces and mini milk chocolate chips, and drizzled with chocolate flavored icing.
“This first-ever collaboration with Hulu lets our fans enjoy their favorite movie snack flavors with their favorite doughnut while streaming their favorite movie. That’s a good night!” said Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer at Krispy Kreme.
The Krispy Kreme x Hulu: Movie Snacks Doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. You can also enjoy a selection of the doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.
As part of the collaboration, Krispy Kreme is offering fans a chance to win a 1-year Hulu subscription. For more information, visit krispykreme.com/promos/moviesnacks/giveaway.