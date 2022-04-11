Krispy Kreme to Price Doughnuts at National Average for a Gallon of Gas

To leave a sweeter taste in motorists’ mouths as they feel the pain at the pump, Krispy Kreme announced Monday that it is tapping its “strategic doughnut reserve” and will price a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts at the United States national average for a gallon of regular gasoline on Wednesdays, beginning April 13 at participating shops throughout the U.S.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” says Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

Krispy Kreme will set the price for an Original Glazed dozen each Wednesday, April 13 through May 4, based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States on the Monday at the beginning of the week. Krispy Kreme will alert fans to the price by posting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

Guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts, each for the price of a gallon of gas, in participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.