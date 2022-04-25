Krispy Kreme Releases Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection

Krispy Kreme is giving its iconic glaze some serious cereal milk flavor by partnering with Cinnamon Toast Crunch for an all-new‑ Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection.

Beginning April 25 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., doughnut, cereal and cinnamon fans can experience three new delicious doughnuts made with Krispy Kreme’s all-‑new Cinnamon Milk Glaze:

Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut: A light and airy doughnut covered in all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze made with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal .

Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Cream Cheese: An all-new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Dulce de Leche: An all-new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut topped with Dulce de Leche icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Krispy Kreme first partnered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch last year to introduce Krispy Kreme’s first-ever cinnamon rolls, including one topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

“Partnering again with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is great and we know there’s a lot of desire for cereal milk inspired treats. The creamy, cinnamony glaze on our light, fluffy doughnut is a great new taste combination that our fans will love!” says Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Milk Glazed doughnuts will be available individually or by the boxful, in a limited-edition cereal box-inspired dozen box, complete with a word search on the back.